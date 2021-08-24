Up to 25 mm of rain expected for northern half of N.B.
The northern half of the province can expect much needed rain on Tuesday
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for parts of the province
Parts of northern New Brunswick can expect some much needed rain Tuesday.
Between 15 and 25 mm of rainfall is expected Tuesday morning, according to Environment Canada.
The national weather agency has issued several special weather statements for parts of the province:
- Acadian Peninsula
- Bathurst and Chaleur Region
- Campbellton and Restigouche County
- Edmundston and Madawaska County
- Grand Falls and Victoria County
- Miramichi area
- Mount Carleton area
- Woodstock and Carleton County
Rainfall is expected to end later this morning.
