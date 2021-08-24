Up to 25 mm of rain expected for northern half of N.B.

Parts of northern New Brunswick can expect some much needed rain Tuesday.

Between 15 and 25 mm of rainfall is expected Tuesday morning, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather agency has issued several special weather statements for parts of the province:

Acadian Peninsula

Bathurst and Chaleur Region

Campbellton and Restigouche County

Edmundston and Madawaska County

Grand Falls and Victoria County

Miramichi area

Mount Carleton area

Woodstock and Carleton County

Rainfall is expected to end later this morning.