Winter blast expected to bring 30 cm of snow to parts of New Brunswick
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of the province on Tuesday
A blast of winter is expected to hit New Brunswick this week with northern, central and western parts of the province likely to see between 15 and 30 cm of snow on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.
The national weather agency has issued a snowfall warning for most of the province, where snow is expected to develop early Tuesday morning and travel north throughout the day.
Snow will likely mix or changeover to ice pellets with a risk of freezing rain over northwestern New Brunswick. Then, snow will gradually taper to flurries by Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, a special weather statement has been issued for eastern parts of the province. They include:
- Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County
- Saint John and county
- Sussex, Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County
- Moncton and southeastern New Brunswick
Snow and ice pellets are expected to start early Tuesday morning over southern New Brunswick with a risk of freezing rain.
The national weather agency said precipitation will change to rain throughout the morning, with temperatures expected to rise up to 2 C above 0 C. Rain will change back to snow from west to east by Tuesday afternoon.
"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada said in a statement.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."
