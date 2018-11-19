Southern New Brunswick prepares for another 20 cm of snow this week

The southern half of the province is going to be hit with yet another snowstorm this week, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The weather statement said between 10 cm and 20 cm of snow is expected as a low pressure system passes south of New Brunswick on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The weather agency said there is also a risk of freezing rain.

"Current forecast guidance suggest that areas south of a line from Fredericton to Miramichi could receive the most snow."

Environment Canada said there is a risk of freezing rain in those areas. Snow mixed with rain is also expected over the Fundy region.

The weather agency said snowfall warnings could be issued for some parts of the province later today.

On Friday, some parts of the province were hit with freezing rain, strong wind gusts of up to 50 kilometres an hour and up to 25 cm of snow.

Most schools across the province were closed and some streets in Saint John were closed due to slippery conditions.