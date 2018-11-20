Storm could bring up to 25 cm of snow over parts of the province

Parts of New Brunswick will be hit with a major snowstorm today, according to a special weather warning from Environment Canada.

The warning said between 15 cm and 25 cm of snow is expected as a low pressure system passes south of New Brunswick on Wednesday night.

The weather agency has also issued a special weather statement for St. Stephen, Grand Manan, and northern and coastal Charlotte County.

Jill Maepea, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said snow is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon and will end sometime overnight.

She said the southeastern parts of the province will bear the brunt of the storm, while the Fredericton region will see about 10 cm.

Southeastern New Brunswick is expected to bear the brunt of the storm. (Environment Canada)

Northeasterly winds travelling at 20 kilometres an hour, gusting to about 40 kilometres an hour, are also expected across the province.

"This storm system will go through fairly quickly," she said. "It'll definitely affect the southeastern portions of the province, more than it'll affect Fredericton."

Environment Canada said snow is expected to taper to flurries by Wednesday morning.

"Travel should be cautiously approached," she said.

Last Friday, parts of the province were hit with freezing rain, strong wind gusts of up to 50 kilometres an hour and up to 25 cm of snow.

Most schools in the province were closed, and some streets in Saint John were closed.

With files from Information Morning Fredericton