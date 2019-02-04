Snow and ice pellets to hit northern half of New Brunswick Tuesday
A mix of snow and ice pellets is going to hit the northern half of the province this week.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning of 'icy conditions' Tuesday
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of "icy conditions" for Tuesday.
The national weather agency said a low pressure system is expected to track over central Quebec on Tuesday morning, moving into northern New Brunswick by Tuesday evening.
Snow mixed with ice pellets will start early Tuesday morning and then change to a more "prolonged period" of freezing drizzle, freezing rain that will continue into the afternoon.\
By Tuesday evening, temperatures are expected to return to below freezing.
"Hazardous winter driving conditions are anticipated," the weather agency said.
