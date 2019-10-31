Mother Nature brings heavy rain, strong winds to N.B. for Halloween
Up to 60 mm of rain and strong winds expected for parts of the province Thursday into Friday
Heading out trick-or-treating tonight? You might want to hang onto your witch hat.
Strong winds and heavy rain are brewing as a low pressure system heads toward the Maritimes from the west — just in time for Halloween.
Between 40 and 60 mm of rain is expected for southern and northwestern parts of the province Thursday morning into Friday.
"For New Brunswick, the showers will turn to periods of heavy rain," said Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist.
There will also be strong winds travelling between 30 and 50 km/h throughout the day. Some wind gusts will exceed 80 km/h in southern New Brunswick.
New Brunswick's trick-or-treaters aren't the only ones watching the weather forecast.
Montreal and several other municipalities across Quebec have postponed Halloween activities on Thursday night because of the rain.
Instead, the communities are urging trick-or-treaters to head out on Friday.
Rainfall warnings issued
Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for some parts of New Brunswick. They include:
- Campbellton and Restigouche County
- Edmundston and Madawaska County
- Fundy National Park
- Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County
- Saint John and county
- St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County
- Sussex, Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County
The national weather agency has also issued a special weather statement for other areas of the province including:
- Fredericton and Southern York County
- Grand Falls and Victoria County
- Grand Lake and Queens County
- Mount Carleton
- Oromocto and Sunbury County
- Stanley, Doaktown and the Blackville area
- Woodstock and Carleton County
Most of those areas will see between 30 and 50 mm of rain throughout the day.
Environment Canada warned that the heavy rain could cause flash floods, water pooling on roads and localized flooding in low-lying areas.
"The public is advised to monitor future forecasts as additional warnings may be required," the national weather agency said.
