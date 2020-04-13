Up to 50 mm of rain expected to pound the province Monday

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for most of the province on Monday.

The national weather agency said between 25 and 50 mm is expected in parts of the province and possibly higher near the Fundy coast.

Strong wind gusts will also be travelling between 60 and 80 km/h across New Brunswick.

The national weather agency said rain will start around noon over the western part of the province and spread in the afternoon.

Rain is expected to become heavy at times this evening before ending early Tuesday morning.

Strong southerly winds and very mild temperatures will accompany the rainfall, resulting in rapid snowmelt.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the weather agency said. "Don't approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."