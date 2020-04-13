Up to 50 mm of rain expected to pound the province Monday
Strong wind gusts will also be travelling between 60 and 80 km/h
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for most of the province on Monday.
The national weather agency said between 25 and 50 mm is expected in parts of the province and possibly higher near the Fundy coast.
Strong wind gusts will also be travelling between 60 and 80 km/h across New Brunswick.
The national weather agency said rain will start around noon over the western part of the province and spread in the afternoon.
Rain is expected to become heavy at times this evening before ending early Tuesday morning.
Strong southerly winds and very mild temperatures will accompany the rainfall, resulting in rapid snowmelt.
"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the weather agency said. "Don't approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.