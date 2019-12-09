Parts of New Brunswick to be drenched by up to 65 mm of rain

The southern half of New Brunswick and some eastern areas of the province could see as much as 65 millimetres of rain this week, according to Environment Canada.

Heavy rain is expected Monday into Tuesday, with the highest amounts expected near the Fundy coast.

The national weather agency has issued a rainfall warning for these areas:

Fredericton and southern York County.

Fundy National Park.

Grand Lake and Queens County.

Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County.

Kent County.

Kouchibouguac National Park.

Moncton and southeast New Brunswick.

Oromocto and Sunbury County.

Saint John and county.

St. Stephen and northern Charlotte County.

Stanley, Doaktown, Blackville areas.

Sussex, Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County.

Woodstock and Carleton County.

Heavy rain is expected to move into the province on Monday afternoon and continue Tuesday morning, with highest amounts near the Fundy coast.

Rain will be accompanied by mild temperatures and lead to significant melting and runoff in areas with snow on the ground.

"The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall," Environment Canada said in a statement.

Meanwhile, strong southwesterly winds are also expected to whip through the province on Monday night, gusting up to 80 km/h.

Environment Canada said localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.

Drivers who find visibility reduced should turn on their vehicle lights and maintain a safe following distance, the weather agency says.