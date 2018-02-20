Parts of New Brunswick to be drenched in more than 50 mm of rain

Heavy rain is expected to drench most of New Brunswick as a low pressure system moves into the province this week, according to Environment Canada.

Some parts of New Brunswick could get 25 to 40 millimetres, with the possibility of some regions reaching or exceeding 50 mm.

The national weather agency said the low pressure system will approach the Maritimes from southern Quebec Monday evening.

Jim Abraham, a CBC meteorologist, said showers are already on the radar in northern New Brunswick on Monday, which will start moving south by the end of the day.

"Just before suppertime or late afternoon for the drive home, there may be some showers in the Fredericton area," he said.

"Those showers will become somewhat more frequent through the evening and overnight hours."

Heavy rain is expected to hit western New Brunswick by Tuesday morning and spread east into Prince Edward Island and northern Nova Scotia by noon.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather warning for most of the province this week, with the exception of Campbellton and Restigouche County, the Bathurst and Chaleur region and the Acadian Peninsula.

The weather agency said rain is expected to ease up by mid day on Tuesday, but scattered showers will remain until Wednesday.

"We haven't had any significant rain since [Hurricane] Dorian, but it seems that it comes in heavy, rather than light," said Abraham.