N.B. could be hit with more than 80 mm of rain this weekend

Big plans this weekend? If so, you might want to bring an umbrella.

1 system is expected to bring some rain on Friday and a 2nd system will bring more rain on Saturday

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early Thursday morning that could see more than 80 mm of rain in some parts of the province. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Environment Canada says two weather systems are expected to hit the southern part of the province on Friday and Saturday, bringing 50 mm of rain — and possibly more than 80 mm in some areas. 

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the southern half of the province early Thursday morning.

"The first of these systems will bring some rain on Friday with a second system bringing more rain on Saturday," the weather agency said.

In a statement, Environment Canada also said rainfall warnings will likely be required as the systems approaches the region. 

