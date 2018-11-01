N.B. could be hit with more than 80 mm of rain this weekend

Big plans this weekend? If so, you might want to bring an umbrella.

Environment Canada says two weather systems are expected to hit the southern part of the province on Friday and Saturday, bringing 50 mm of rain — and possibly more than 80 mm in some areas.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the southern half of the province early Thursday morning.

"The first of these systems will bring some rain on Friday with a second system bringing more rain on Saturday," the weather agency said.

In a statement, Environment Canada also said rainfall warnings will likely be required as the systems approaches the region.