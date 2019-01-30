Just keep digging: Up to 20 cm of snow expected in northwestern New Brunswick
A snowfall warning has been issued for parts of the province Wednesday
Mother Nature could dump between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow over some parts of the province today.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning that's in effect for northern communities stretching from Grand Falls to Campbellton.
The national weather agency says a low pressure system is hovering over southern New England today and is expected to travel north near the Maine and New Brunswick border by this afternoon.
"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada said in a statement.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."
Then, the weather system is expected to continue into eastern Quebec by Wednesday night. But snow over northwestern New Brunswick is expected to continue throughout the day.
"Temperatures will stay cold in this region, so everything that falls will fall snow," said Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist.
She said a wind warning is also in effect for the area today, with highest winds gusting to 110 km/h this afternoon and evening, which will eventually see warmer temperatures across the region.
Meanwhile, in southern parts of the province snow will change over to rain and then back to snow by Wednesday night.
Most of those areas will see five millimetres of rain, but the Saint John area could see up to 10 mm.
Temperatures are also expected to rise above freezing.
"Near noon the warm air continues to push northward into Fredericton, Woodstock and towards Miramichi, through P.E.I and into Cape Breton early this afternoon," she said.
