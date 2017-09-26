Hot, humid weather extends heat warning to entire province

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the entire province as parts of New Brunswick could feel as hot as 40 C this week.

Over the next two days, the national weather agency said temperatures are expected to reach 30 C. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the humidity will make temperatures feel like 37 C to 40 C.

The Department of Health has issued a level one heat alert for parts of the province on Tuesday, including:

Fredericton and southern York County

Oromocto and Sunbury County

Grand Lake and Queens County

Woodstock and Carleton County

Stanley

Doaktown

Blackville area

Bathurst

Chaleur

Acadian Peninsula

Kent County

Moncton and the southeast region

Kouchibouguac National Park

Fundy National Park

Miramichi area

A level one heat alert has also been issued for some parts of the province on Tuesday and Wednesday, including:

Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County

Saint John and county

St. Stephen and northern Charlotte County

Sussex

Kennebecasis Valley

Kings County

The Department of Health wants people to be aware extreme temperatures are on the way so they can avoid or mitigate potential health risks.

Level one is the lowest level of warning.

At level one, the province warns "certain vulnerable persons may be affected" by the heat.

They can include young children and older adults, people who have health conditions or use certain medications and people who are homeless or socially isolated.

Level two is considered a high heat alert and everyone is at an increased risk of heat stress and heat stroke.

An extreme heat alert comes in at level three, and everyone is at a high risk for heat-related illnesses and heat stroke.

New Brunswick has three heat alert levels - and precautions you should follow during a heat wave. 1:45

Meanwhile, a low pressure system will move its way across the province on Wednesday, causing showers and thundershowers late in the day.

"A more comfortable [band] of air will follow the front to close the week," said Jim Abraham, a CBC meteorologist.

Until then, residents are being advised to take precautions, including drinking plenty of fluids and keeping out of the sun.

The weather agency is warning the public to reduce heat risk by scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Outdoor workers should also take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool area.