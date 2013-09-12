Another day, another heat warning — but relief is on the way

Environment Canada has issued another warning for the entire province as parts of the province could feel as hot as 39 C on Wednesday.

The National Weather agency said temperatures will hover around 30 C across New Brunswick. But the humidity will make temperatures feel like 37 C to 39 C.

New Brunswick has been under a heat warning for the past three days.

The Department of Health has issued a level one heat alert for parts of the province on Wednesday, including:

Bathurst

Chaleur

The Acadian Peninsula

Kent County

Moncton and the southeastern region

Kouchibouguac National Park

Fundy National Park

Miramichi and area

Fredericton and Southern York County

Oromocto and Sunbury County

Grand Lake and Queens County

Woodstock and Carleton County

Stanley

Doaktown

Blackville area

Level one is the lowest level of warning.

At level one, the province warns "certain vulnerable persons may be affected" by the heat.

They can include young children and older adults, people who have health conditions or use certain medications and people who are homeless or socially isolated.

New Brunswick has three heat alert levels - and precautions you should follow during a heat wave. 1:45

Level two is considered a high heat alert and everyone is at an increased risk of heat stress and heat stroke.

An extreme heat alert comes in at level three, and everyone is at a high risk for heat-related illnesses and heat stroke.

Thunderstorms on the way

Jim Abraham, a CBC meteorologist, said a front will approach northern New Brunswick this afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing.

"Some of the thunderstorms may result in heavy downpours," he said.

The front will move into southern New Brunswick on Wednesday evening or overnight. On Thursday, the province can expect showers. There is also the possibility of severe thunderstorms.

"In its wake, a drier, but still seasonably warm air mass will result in fine sunny weather Friday and Saturday," Abraham said.