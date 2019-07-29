Stay cool, temperatures expected to jump to 30 C this week
Environment Canada says temperatures could feel as hot as 40 C with humidity
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of the province this week as temperatures are expected to hit 30 C.
Over the next three days, the national weather agency said temperatures are expected to reach 30 C. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the humidity will make temperatures feel like 36 C to 40 C.
Overnight lows are expected to drop to 18 C during the first half of the week, providing little relief.
"Maximum temperatures along some coastal communities, notably along the Bay of Fundy, will be somewhat cooler," Environment Canada said in a statement.
"However, areas slightly inland are still likely to reach heat warning criteria over the next few days."
Meanwhile, the Department of Health has issued a level one heat alert has been issued for parts of the province on Monday and Tuesday including:
- Fredericton and Southern York County
- Oromocto and Sunbury County
- Grand Lake and Queens County
- Woodstock and Carleton County
- Stanley
- Doaktown
- The Blackville area
- Bathurst
- Chaleur
- Acadian Peninsula
- Kent County
- Moncton and the southeast region
- Kouchibouguac National Park
- Fundy National Park
- The Miramichi area
The Department of Health wants people to be aware extreme temperatures are on the way so they can avoid or mitigate potential health risks.
Level one is the lowest level of warning.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HARS2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HARS2019</a> : LEVEL 1 is being issued for July 29 & 30, 2019 for Fredericton and Southern York County, Oromocto and Sunbury County, Grand Lake and Queens County, Woodstock and Carleton County, Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville Area. <a href="https://t.co/XQn2RWDa0k">pic.twitter.com/XQn2RWDa0k</a>—@NBHealth
At level one, the province warns "certain vulnerable persons may be affected" by the heat.
They can include young children and older adults, people who have health conditions or use certain medications and people who are homeless or socially isolated.
Level two is considered a high heat alert and everyone is at an increased risk of heat stress and heat stroke.
An extreme heat alert comes in at level three, and everyone is at a high risk for heat-related illnesses and heat stroke.
Environment Canada said temperatures are expected to cool off Wednesday evening as a low pressure system makes its way across the province.
Stay hydrated
Residents are being advised to take precautions, including drinking plenty of fluids and keeping out of the sun.
Residents should also be cautious of symptoms related to heat illness such as dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark urine.
One of the main health risks is that pre-existing respiratory and cardiovascular diseases will be aggravated.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.