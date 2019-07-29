Stay cool, temperatures expected to jump to 30 C this week

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of the province this week as temperatures are expected to hit 30 C.

Over the next three days, the national weather agency said temperatures are expected to reach 30 C. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the humidity will make temperatures feel like 36 C to 40 C.

Overnight lows are expected to drop to 18 C during the first half of the week, providing little relief.

"Maximum temperatures along some coastal communities, notably along the Bay of Fundy, will be somewhat cooler," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"However, areas slightly inland are still likely to reach heat warning criteria over the next few days."

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has issued a level one heat alert has been issued for parts of the province on Monday and Tuesday including:

Fredericton and Southern York County

Oromocto and Sunbury County

Grand Lake and Queens County

Woodstock and Carleton County

Stanley

Doaktown

The Blackville area

Bathurst

Chaleur

Acadian Peninsula

Kent County

Moncton and the southeast region

Kouchibouguac National Park

Fundy National Park

The Miramichi area

The Department of Health wants people to be aware extreme temperatures are on the way so they can avoid or mitigate potential health risks.

Level one is the lowest level of warning.

At level one, the province warns "certain vulnerable persons may be affected" by the heat.

They can include young children and older adults, people who have health conditions or use certain medications and people who are homeless or socially isolated.

Level two is considered a high heat alert and everyone is at an increased risk of heat stress and heat stroke.

New Brunswick has three heat alert levels - and precautions you should follow during a heat wave.

An extreme heat alert comes in at level three, and everyone is at a high risk for heat-related illnesses and heat stroke.

Environment Canada said temperatures are expected to cool off Wednesday evening as a low pressure system makes its way across the province.

Stay hydrated

Residents are being advised to take precautions, including drinking plenty of fluids and keeping out of the sun.

Residents should also be cautious of symptoms related to heat illness such as dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

One of the main health risks is that pre-existing respiratory and cardiovascular diseases will be aggravated.