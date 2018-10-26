Snow, freezing rain and more than 50 mm of rain to wash over N.B. this weekend

Keep your winter coats close and your rubber boots closer — New Brunswick's in for another bout of bad weather this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire province, where residents can expect a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain over the latter part of the weekend.

In southern parts of the province, residents could even see total rainfall amounts exceeding 50 mm.

"It is therefore possible that rainfall warnings will be issued closer to the onset of the event," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Additionally elevated water levels at high tide are possible in the Bay of Chaleur Sunday evening."

The weather agency said a low pressure system will approach the province from the southwest and the mix of wintry weather will spread north on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, some parts of northern New Brunswick could see a few hours of freezing rain on Saturday night, changing back to rain on Sunday as temperatures rise above freezing.

"At this time, there is considerable uncertainty in the forecast track and intensity of this system," Environment Canada said.

"Meteorologists at Environment and Climate Change Canada will monitor its development and provide further information as it becomes available."