Bad weather forces school closures in the north

Poor weather conditions have forced some schools to close in northern New Brunswick on Wednesday.

In the Anglophone North School District, schools are closed in the Bathurst, Dalhousie and Campbellton areas.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the northern part of the province, which can expect a mix of wet snow and rain throughout the day.

Additional snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm are also forecast with the second low pressure system moving in Wednesday night, with highest amounts likely over higher terrain and inland.

The weather agency said the snow will be accompanied by strong northeast winds which, could produce some blowing snow giving reduced visibility.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada said. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."