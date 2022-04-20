Entrepreneur reopening Hillsborough's only grocery store

Residents of Hillsborough are looking forward to once again have a full-service grocery store.

More than two years after the village's last supermarket closed, the Gateway Market is set to open its doors to shoppers next month.

Byron Gourley was interested in opening an "old-fashioned" grocery store when he moved to the village two years ago. After stumbling across the former market and taking a look inside, he decided to try to bring it back to life.

"I saw a niche in this community where people needed groceries," he said. "There's a lot of seniors and disabled people who may not have the opportunity to have a vehicle to go all the way into the city, or they might have to schedule it, which could be time consuming."

The last store, the Hillsborough FreshMart, closed in 2019 after its owner retired and was unable to find a buyer. It left the village of 1,300 people and surrounding communities without a supermarket.

With the store closed, local businesses stepped in to help fill in the gap. Two area convenience stores, a bakery and a weekly farmers market improved their offerings. But for a full supermarket, residents must drive an hour round trip to Moncton.

'It was a big project'

Gourley, an artist and economic development officer for Metepenagiag First Nation, was drawn to Hillsborough after house hunting in Moncton. After finding an ideal home at a reasonable price, he moved to the village with his partner Chuck LeBlanc in 2019.

He came across the former FreshMart during a car appointment at the garage located behind the vacant store. The woman working at the service desk happened to have the keys – and offered to let him in.

The Gateway Market will open in Hillsborough, N.B. later next month. The building is being completely renovated. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

"I saw the place was completely gutted and needed a ton of work, and it was a big project," Gourley said in an interview at the checkout lane. "And I thought, this would save me from looking for other locations on Main Street."

A few weeks later, the entrepreneur was in talks with the owner and making an offer. For the past four months, he's been hard at work renovating the space, installing everything from coolers to cash registers.

'A lot of excitement'

The Gateway Market will include a take-out counter, a bakery, a deli, a seafood section and fully-stocked grocery aisles carrying products as part of an affiliation with Sobeys.

It was built in 1864 as a hardware store, before later serving as a grocery store. The complex includes a service garage in the back, three office and retail spaces, and two apartments upstairs which will help offset startup costs.

Hillsborough Mayor Bob Rochon said the closure of the FreshMart was difficult for many seniors and he was thrilled after hearing Gourley planned to open a grocery store.

Hillsborough Mayor Bob Rochon said residents are excited to once again have a grocery store in the community. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

"I thought I hit the jackpot right there," he said.

Before the pandemic, Hillsborough's population was declining and businesses were closing. But over the past five years, the community reported a 5.6 per cent increase spurred by an influx of new residents from Ontario.

Rochon said he expects the population growth and high fuel prices will be good for business and make the market a viable venture.

"There's a lot of excitement, a lot of enthusiasm about finally having a grocery store back in the community," he said.

'A lot of thank-you's'

The Gateway Market will be starting with a soft opening on May 28 and will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The store will start with 10 part and full-time staff, which is expected to grow to about 15 to 20 people.

Owner Byron Gourley shows a meat slicer that will be used in the deli department at the Gateway Market in Hillsborough, N.B. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Once additional refrigeration equipment arrives this summer, the market plans to hold a grand opening and extend its hours to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Gourley said he's received an outpouring of support on social media from people in the area, thrilled about the news that a supermarket will be back.

"There's a lot of thank-you's. It's overwhelming and heartfelt when you hear all of these nice responses."