Rescuers haven't been able to get to a right whale entangled in the Bay of Fundy east of Grand Manan island because of a problem with their vessel and poor weather conditions, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The department said late Monday night that it had received a morning report of an entangled whale about 22 nautical miles east of Grand Manan.

It said the Campobello Whale Rescue Team has been hindered "due to an issue with their vessel and deteriorating weather conditions," so has been unable to get to the whale to assess its condition.

It's not clear when a rescue attempt may be made. DFO said the forecast shows poor weather conditions for the next day or two.

"At this time, representatives from the Grand Manan Whale and Seabird Research Station are standing by and tracking the whale."

The department will continue to monitor the situation via aerial surveillance, and work with the rescue team and other partners to relocate the whale and assess its condition.