Three whale rescue teams from both sides of the border are back on the Bay of Fundy, east of Grand Manan island, hoping to locate and disentangle an endangered North Atlantic right whale spotted Monday morning.

Jerry Conway, an adviser with the Canadian Whale Institute and a member of the Campobello Whale Rescue team, said fog is reducing visibility, hampering their efforts.

But "everybody's still anticipating, or optimistic that they'll come across the whale," he said, referring to members of the Campobello team, the Grand Manan Whale and Seabird research team and members of the New England Aquarium.

Fog, strong wind and high waves, along with mechanical problems with their vessel, forced the Campobello team to turn back on Monday afternoon, said Conway.

'Swimming relatively easily'

The team from New England was able to locate the whale around 11 a.m., approximately 90 minutes after it was spotted by members of the Grand Manan team, but is not equipped or qualified to perform rescues, said Conway.

It has been identified as a 10-year-old male, previously catalogued by the New England Aquarium as #3843, said Conway.

North Atlantic right whales have unique, distinct patterns on their heads, which researchers use to identify them, he explained.

A buoy and presumably some rope is attached to the whale, but the severity of the entanglement is unclear.

"The whale was swimming relatively easily, it appeared, and it was diving on occasions, so it appeared the whale wasn't having any serious problems in its normal behaviour."

Jerry Conway, an adviser with the Canadian Whale Institute and a member of the Campobello Whale Rescue team, says fog is reducing visibility, hampering efforts to find the whale. (Karissa Donkin/CBC)

Still, the crews are anxious to reach the whale and remove as much of the entanglement as possible.

The three teams resumed their search early this morning, dividing an area measuring approximately 40 square miles into three sections, said Conway.

"We're trying to cover the biggest area we can, but the fog is closing in."

We will continue to monitor the situation via aerial surveillance and will work with the Rescue Team and other partners to relocate the whale and assess its condition. Updates to be provided when new information is available. —@FishOceansCAN

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said late Monday night that it had received a morning report of an entangled whale about 22 nautical miles east of Grand Manan.

It said the Campobello Whale Rescue Team has been hindered "due to an issue with their vessel and deteriorating weather conditions," so has been unable to get to the whale to assess its condition.

DFO said the forecast shows poor weather conditions for the next day or two.

The department will continue to monitor the situation via aerial surveillance, and work with the rescue team and other partners to relocate the whale and assess its condition.