New Brunswick

Entangled whale Snow Cone spotted off New Brunswick

Nicknamed Snow Cone, an entangled North Atlantic right whale has been spotted off the coast of New Brunswick, but scientists say there's no sign of her calf.

The Canadian Press · CBC News ·
Snow Cone was seen in in the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Saturday between northern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, the Department of Fisheries says. (Source: Canadian Whale Institute and the New England Aquarium)

The federal Fisheries Department says the sighting occurred Saturday morning in the Gulf of St. Lawrence between northern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Officials said in a news release today that Snow Cone is still entangled in fishing gear, and her calf born at the end of last year was not seen with her.

Only about 336 North Atlantic right whales remain in the world, and breeding females are tracked closely by scientists.

Snow Cone was last seen on April 27 off Cape Cod in Massachusetts, and she was first observed to be caught in fishing gear in March of 2021.

The Fisheries Department says she was last seen in Canadian waters on Aug. 4, 2021, by research crews in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

