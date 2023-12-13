Moncton safe injection site adds security, fencing to 'be a good neighbour'

On the front steps of Ensemble Moncton, a dozen people gather with large shopping bags, bikes and blankets, trying to stay warm on a cold December evening.

The harm reduction charity regularly has people sleeping rough by their entrance and in the back parking lot, where they set up tarps and camp out.

But in an effort to improve safety and keep their neighbours comfortable, people who are homeless soon won't be allowed on the property overnight.

Debby Warren, Ensemble's executive director, said the change will help improve safety for her clients because they will hopefully be inside and have access to support. It will also allow her staff to "stay in their lane" and focus on harm reduction.

"Our inside team, who reverses the overdose incidents, is able to monitor and see them and more readily able to access them, which hasn't been so in the past," she said.

Ensemble operates the city's only safe injection site, offering naloxone kits and a needle exchange. The charity is installing privacy fencing around its back parking lot and will add overnight security, to ensure no one is on the property when it's closed.

Warren said the fencing is also part of an effort to "be a good neighbour."

"Lots of people ... move in when we leave for the day. It becomes unsightly, and it's not safe for people," she said.

Improving the view of downtown

Patrick Richard, executive director of Downtown Moncton Centre-ville, said the changes at Ensemble are encouraging for residents and businesses in the area. He said fencing and security are good strategies to deter criminal activity.

"It's positive from a crime prevention perspective and also from an esthetic perspective, as well, so you're beautifying the building, you're beautifying the downtown that way," he said.

Downtown Moncton Centre-ville now has a team working to pick up needles and collect trash. They've removed more than 200 shopping carts in the past six months.

Richard said downtown businesses continue to raise concerns about theft, vandalism and people trespassing while trying to find warmth.

"Visibility from a cleanliness perspective is a lot better, but there's still a lot of people hanging out downtown," he said. "It's not a crime to be sitting on the sidewalk or to be visible, but I think the business owners have an issue with what happens after that or at night."

Warren says at times it's difficult for people to get in the front door of Ensemble because there are others sleeping around the entrance.

She said the dozens of people regularly sleeping outside the property were often there because they had been banned from shelters after using substances inside or because of behaviour caused by addiction and mental health challenges.

This winter, a new emergency shelter is operating just a few blocks away.

The out-of-the-cold hub, at a city-owned community centre, is welcoming people even if they are actively using drugs or alcohol. It operates as a damp shelter, meaning people under the influence can get a bed, but can't use drugs or alcohol inside.

Warren said the new shelter provides a place for her clients to go overnight. Last winter, many had no options and would spend the nights walking around to stay warm and then sleep at Ensemble during the day.

"We were the local drop-in, we were the place to sleep. We had people sleeping in corners on yoga mats because they'd been up all night and they're cold," Warren said.

"We often had people who didn't use our services but just hung out with the others, because there was no other place to go."

Ensemble adding harm reduction services

Ensemble is extending its hours of operation and will now be open until 9:30 p.m. on weeknights. For the first time, the overdose prevention site will also be open on the weekends.

It's also expanding the services of a nurse practitioner, who will soon be available to care for clients on a full-time basis.

"We're just really trying to build this centre where folks can come and we can not only save their lives, should they go into overdose, but help connect them to other services," Warren said.