CBC New Brunswick prepares for 90-minute election debate

CBC New Brunswick will be hosting a 90-minute debate on Sept. 12 that will see the province's five major party leaders forced to answer questions on the top issues in the election campaign.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant, Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs, Green Party Leader David Coon, NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie and People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin have all been invited to the debate.

The debate will start at 6:30 p.m. and be hosted by CBC New Brunswick's Harry Forestell and will run for 90 minutes.

CBC News will be choosing questions to put to the five political leaders. CBC News will also be seeking questions from New Brunswickers that they would like to see the leaders answer.

The debate will be broadcast on CBC Television, the CBC New Brunswick website and social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. It will also be available on CBC Radio.

Voters head to the polls on Sept. 24.