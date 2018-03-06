Fredericton launching new engagement website for residents

The City of Fredericton is launching a new website to get feedback from residents about what the city is doing.

"Council had given clear direction that they wanted (to be) more meaningful and transparent with our citizens, and that's what this platform attempts to do," said Giselle Goguen, manager of strategic communication and public engagement for the city.

Goguen presented the website to city council at its regular meeting Monday night.

The site will include projects and give residents the option to fill our surveys, polls, ask questions and share ideas with the city.

Content will range from large to small projects, such as the design of a flower bead, or a survey on the city's community energy and emissions plan.

Goguen said the project ideas will come from staff, and results will come back to them and then on to city council.

"The classic model of public engagement is everyone shows up at a town hall somewhere on a Tuesday night. Well in today's world not everyone can do that," said Goguen. "What Engage Fredericton allows you to do is weigh in on things that matter to you on a website, anytime, anywhere."

The city will be launching Engage Fredericton in early September. (Submitted by city of Fredericton)

There will be both French and English versions of the site, and anyone can submit their feedback on city projects through the site.

Mayor Mike O'Brien said this platform will help council make decisions that fit what the public wants. He wouldn't say when the website could've helped in the past. Only that it will help going forward.

"We're going to have many many opportunities to use this tool to engage the citizens to help fine tune that so that we bring actual plans or projects or policies forward that we have even more a sense of security that they've been vetted past our citizens," said O'Brien.

Launch date next week

To register to comment, users will have to give their name, email and postal code.

The website will cost the city $20,000 annually to run, and it will launch in the first week of September.

"The more people who embark on the website and engage with us, the better," said Goguen. "What will make this site successful is if Frederictonians use it, and that they use it to have their voice heard."