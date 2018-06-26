New Brunswick job creation announcements often fall flat. Here's six big ones that came up short

Premier Brian Gallant's announcement last week of a possible $1 billion iron-ore processing development in Belledune that will employ hundreds of people might seem premature given the project has not undergone a feasibility study yet, but in New Brunswick that's not unusual.

Counting jobs before they hatch has a long history among New Brunswick politicians who often find the practice irresistible no matter how tentative the proposal might be or how many previous major announcements have been made that ultimately dissipated into nothingness.

Premier Brian Gallant last week announcing a feasibility study will be done to see if an iron-ore processing facility in Belledune is viable. Despite the uncertainty, he said the plant would employ hundreds during construction and hundreds more during operation. (CBC)

"We are not as skeptical as we should be," said St. Thomas University journalism professor Michael Camp of the public's consumption of government economic development announcements.

"They don't really have a plan. They have a dream and they're announcing a dream."

Over the last decade New Brunswick has had several dreamy economic development project announcements that failed to materialize as advertised — but not before first being milked for political gain as game-changing job creators — some more than once.

Here's a look at six of the largest of the last decade that struggled to match their political hype

1. Energy East

Former New Brunswick Premier David Alward at a news conference celebrating the the Energy East pipeline proposal in August 2013. Alward called the project a game changer for the province that would create 4,000 jobs. It was cancelled in 2017. (CBC)

The most recent project promising economic revival for New Brunswick that went bust was the multibillion-dollar Energy East pipeline that was to bring western crude oil to Saint John and a related $350-million Irving Oil Marine terminal that was to be attached to it.

The two developments had enormous and ultimately fatal regulatory, political and economic hurdles to clear, but that didn't stop all the benefits for New Brunswick being added up and widely publicized, including the promised creation of 4,000 jobs inside the province.

"It's not an overstatement to say (it's) a game changer. It will change the direction of our province. It will change the direction of our economy. It will change the fate of many of our families and citizens and it will help create a stronger more prosperous future for all of us," said Premier David Alward in a typical assessment of the project in 2013. It was cancelled in 2017.

2 A Second Reactor for Point Lepreau

Former New Brunswick Premier Shawn Graham, right, held a signing ceremony in August 2007 with AECL's Ken Petrunik to investigate the construction of a second nuclear reactor at Point Lepreau. Promoted as a big job creation initiative at the time, the development failed to proceed. (CBC)

The most frequently proposed big project in New Brunswick promising jobs that then never moved forward is the construction of a second nuclear reactor next to the existing Point Lepreau Generating Station.

Former Premier Richard Hatfield first proposed a second reactor during the 1987 provincial election. He lost handily, but 20 years later Premier Shawn Graham liked the idea so much he proposed it again — twice. In 2007, Graham held a large signing ceremony with Atomic Energy Canada Ltd. to launch a feasibility study into building a large new prototype reactor at Lepreau that eventually fizzled.

Undeterred, Graham signed a similar agreement with the French nuclear company Areva in July 2010, just before the start of a provincial election that year.

Former New Brunswick Premier Shawn Graham, second from left, poses with Areva nuclear's CEO Jacques Besnainou, second from right, in July 2010 after signing an agreement to build a second reactor at Lepreau, a project the province said would create 8,500 jobs. It was the second attempt the Graham government made to try and have a second reactor built at Lepreau but was unsuccessful. (CBC)

"A project of this magnitude would create 8,500 direct and indirect jobs for New Brunswickers in all regions of our province," said Graham. The Areva proposal also failed to ignite.

3. A Second Oil Refinery

The Irving Oil Refinery in Saint John. (CBC)

Irving Oil's proposal in 2007 to spend $7 billion to construct a second oil refinery in Saint John ignited intense optimism — and huge job creation projections — until the project fell apart and was cancelled in 2009.

Along with the proposed second reactor at Lepreau, a second potash mine in Sussex (which was built but quickly closed) and other energy projects, the second refinery was expected to anchor the creation of 33,000 new jobs in New Brunswick, according to projections by the province at the time. "They're astonishing to think about," said Graham in the spring of 2008 about the expected benefits.

4. A Solar Cell Manufacturing Plant

In 2009, Shawn Graham's Liberal government promised Norway's Umoe Solar it would have power rates reduced to help ensure the company would build at the former UPM mill. ((CBC))

Just as the second refinery idea was waning in 2009, another energy project promising 1,000 construction and 350 permanent jobs in Miramichi presented itself. The Norwegian solar company UMOE proposed building a $600-million manufacturing plant on the site of the city's old paper mill. The province promoted the development as an important win for northeastern New Brunswick, but UMOE backed out in May 2010. Not only were there no jobs, but, according to a prior agreement, the province was then forced to buy back the old paper mill property from UMOE at a cost of $10.8 million.

5. A Potash Manufacturing Plant

Premier David Alward, Natural Resources Minister Bruce Northrup and Keith Attoe, co-chief executive officer of Atlantic Potash Corp., signed a two-year deal for potash exploration rights in December 2011.

Alward promoted a number of projects during his term as probable job creators that struggled to advance, including two from a company called Atlantic Potash.

In 2011, it proposed to develop a new mine in the Sussex area if deposits panned out, an idea the province quickly promoted.

"If exploration by Atlantic Potash Corp. confirms this is an economically viable deposit, developing a new mine would mean hundreds of jobs and generate much-needed revenue to help pay for health care, education and other public service," said Alward in 2011.

That never happened.

Later in 2013, the company said it also planned to build a potash manufacturing facility in Saint John, even if the mine proved uneconomical. The company put forward eye-popping numbers for both projects, suggesting its mine would create 16,700 direct and indirect jobs during construction and its Saint John manufacturing plant would permanently employ more than 500 people once constructed. In 2014, Alward was still including the company's plans in speeches he gave describing "exciting" developments on the way. So far neither project has materialized.



6. Tungsten Mine

If developed, the Sisson Mine would be in operation for about 27 years and cost an estimated $579 million dollars. (Submitted Sisson Mining Ltd)

One of the longest running development proposals in New Brunswick that has been promoted as a major job creator since 2013, first by Alward and then by Premier Brian Gallant, is the Sisson tungsten mine near Stanley.

Alward announced that it would "likely" begin construction in 2014 creating more than 500 jobs. That didn't happen and neither did the new predicted start date of this spring put forward last year by federal Liberal Cabinet Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

The company itself has not made a final investment decision to proceed with the mine and markets have been reluctant to bet on the project happening at all, bidding the company's share price down into to the 10-cent range for much of this year. Still, the province has been promoting the mine, and the jobs it promises, as a near certainty for five straight years.

"The economic impact of the Sisson Mine project will be huge for New Brunswick," said Gallant last year.