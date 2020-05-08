New Brunswick and the liberation of The Netherlands: 75 years later

The winter of 1944-45 was an unseasonably cold and snowy one in the Netherlands.

This wasn't anything new for Pte. Billy Inman, who knew full well what a "real" winter was like.

But, the experience of being in a war zone was a new experience for him.

James William Inman, known as "Billy" to his family and friends, had just arrived in the Netherlands in November, only six months before the end of the Second World War. Despite signing up in 1940, it was his first taste of combat.

And on Christmas Eve, in the snow and cold of Nijmegen, it was clear that even one month on the front line was starting to drag him down.

"I have five years in this one-man army," wrote Inman in a letter home.

"I wish all the Germans were dead and I was home."

My great-uncle Billy, along with 42,000 Other Canadians, would not live to make it home.

75 years later

This week marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

While the conflict would continue in the Pacific theatre for another few months, by and large, it also marked the end of the conflict for Canada.

And for many Canadian soldiers, the the Netherlands was where they marked the end of the fighting.

Canadian forces played a major role in the liberation of the Netherlands from Nazi occupation, something that is still widely celebrated in the European nation 75 years later.

On the 75th anniversary of Canadian forces liberating the Netherlands, COVID-19 has forced some commemorations to go virtual. 2:10

"It's still a big thing," said David Bakker, a sergeant in the Dutch Army Reserves.

"Everybody knows that the Canadians liberate the Netherlands. Of course, there's the British and Americans and French and the Polish. But yeah, if you talk about liberation, you talk about Canada."

According to Veterans Canada, more than 7,600 Canadians died during the campaign in the Netherlands, almost 20 per cent of Canada's total losses during the war.

Three New Brunswick regiments were part of the campaign: the North Shore Regiment, the Carleton and York Regiment and the Royal New Brunswick Regiment.

A quiet start

Inman was born in England in 1913 but spent most of his life in Taymouth, north of Fredericton.

The oldest of four children, he enlisted in the army in 1940 with the Carleton and York Regiment but would later transfer to the North Shore Regiment.

After basic training, he was sent to Glasgow, Scotland, in July of 1940.

Letters he sent home indicate the first four years of his time in service were largely uneventful.

In a letter home, Inman said he hoped 'this war is over soon.' (Submitted/Jordan Gill)

"Right now I am on a demonstration [platoon]," said Inman in one of those letters.

"We show the cadets, who are going to be officers, ... how things are to be done. It really is ... good training for us as well as them."

He complained about the shortage of the small luxuries.

"I was really glad to get those cigs from father, they sure are good to get as we have quite a time to get them," said Inman.

"Sometime [if] you get a chance ... can [you] send me a cig lighter? Matches are getting quite low."

The battle to come

The liberation of the Netherlands was made possible by earlier Allied military successes in Western Europe, starting with the D-Day invasion, which marked its 75th anniversary last year.

By mid-September, Allied forces had entered the Netherlands.

The British attempted a push through the Netherlands in an attempt to cut the German forces in half, called Operation Market-Garden.

That attack stalled, making the port of Antwerp, in Belgium, a vital supply line for the over-extended troops.

Privates J.A. Taylor and J.D. Villeneuve of the Royal Canadian Regiment stacking rifles turned in by surrendering German soldiers, IJmuiden, Netherlands on May 11, 1945. (Capt. Alexander M. Stirton/Canadian Dept. of National Defence/Library and Archives Canada/PA-15)

But Antwerp's port can only be accessed through the Scheldt Estuary, and the Germans controlled the river, which passes through the southwest corner of the Netherlands

The Netherlands is a flat country, a great deal of it being either at sea level or, with the assistance of a complex dyke system, even below sea level.

Military historian Gary Campbell said this made the campaign especially difficult for Canadians.

"A lot of the land would be reclaimed from what you would call floodplain," said Campbell.

"You just couldn't advance across that with any degree of ease."

The Germans used that to their advantage, often blowing up dykes to flood access roads and strategic locations.

It took more than a month of heavy fighting, but Canadians did capture the Scheldt, losing 6,000 soldiers in the process.

'Somewhere In Holland'

As the First Canadian Army wrapped up the opening stages of the Netherlands campaign, Pte. Inman found himself in the eastern end of the country, closer to the front than he'd ever been.

"I was glad to get here for I hear it is better than in Italy so at least I have that much to be thankful for," said Inman in a letter dated Nov. 19, 1944.

Inman would spend less than two months on the front lines.

He was killed in action on January 8, 1945, near Nijmegen in the Dutch province of Gelderland.

'Paying Jerry back'

Inman's commanding officer, Lt. R.G. Albert, wrote Inman's mother Margaret to let her know what happened.

"During the afternoon of 8th of January we made a raid on some enemy positions to our front and while proceeding toward our objective German mortars got our range and we were subjected to heavy shelling," said Albert.

'There were a few more of the lads who got killed that day,' said Daley. 'But we are really paying Jerry (derogatory term for German) back for each and every one he does get.' (Veterans Affairs Canada)

"Some of my men were hit but as my orders were to go on no matter what happened, all I could do was to rearrange my platoon and proceed on to the objective. On returning to our own lines I made a complete check of my platoon and found that there were four men I could not account for. Pte. Inman was one of them."

A friend of Inman who served alongside him, A.J. Daley of Newcastle, would let Margaret know that her son was not alone at the end.

"There were a few more of the lads who got killed that day," said Daley.

"But we are really paying Jerry (derogatory term for German) back for each and every one he does get."

Inman was buried in a temporary grave in Nijmegen before later being moved to his final resting place at the Groesbeek Canadian War Cemetery.

The hunger winter

The campaign in the Netherlands lasted through the winter, one that was unseasonably cold with lots of snow.

For soldiers, the winter was generally more quiet than usual, with minor skirmishes and fewer casualties.

Nazis and Allies agree to terms that will feed the people of Holland after years of occupation in the Second World War. 4:37

This was not the case for the Dutch, however.

The nation had seen food and crops diminished during the occupation, with the Nazi's going so far as to restrict humanitarian aid coming into the country.

"They had a very harsh winter," said Campbell.

"You know, you hear about the Dutch citizens being forced to survive by eating things like tulip bulbs."

Liberation

In April, the Canadians moved into the northeast of the Netherlands, to push the remaining Germans out.

Town by town, they were greeted by crowds of cheering Dutch citizens.

The war was drawing to a close, Adolf Hitler committed suicide on April 30, and a treaty liberating the Netherlands would be signed on May 5.

The Third Reich would surrender on May 7, 1945, marking an end to the war in Europe.

A Canadian Army Newsreel reports on the German surrender in Wageningen, Holland. 3:41

This year is the 75th anniversary and was supposed to be a big event in the Netherlands.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on those plans.

Bakker said this year was supposed to include big festivals, similar to what have occurred at many of the past milestone anniversaries... but they have been postponed.

He said even the more solemn graveside services have been pared down.

"I saw the pictures here from the memorial … at the Canadian cemetery and there were only a few people," said Bakker.

"Normally it would be crowded over there."

Campbell was supposed to go to the Netherlands this year to give tours of some of the historical sites for the anniversary, but that has also been postponed.

He said that's a particular shame this year as most of the soldiers who survived the war are no longer alive, and those who are alive are in their late 90s.

"The age of these gentlemen, even if they wanted to, maybe they're just not well enough to travel," said Campbell.

"As each year goes by, sadly, a lot of them are no longer with us."