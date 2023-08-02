Ambulance New Brunswick introduces multi-patient vehicles for non-urgent transfers

Health Minister Bruce Fitch met with Ambulance New Brunswick staff, including EMTs, in Moncton Wednesday, and viewed the first, recently acquired multi-patient vehicle. At least two more vehicles are expected. No information about costs has been provided. (Government of New Brunswick)

Ambulance New Brunswick will soon use multi-patient vehicles for non-urgent transfers instead of ambulances in the Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John areas.

Instead of paramedics, the vehicles will be staffed by emergency medical technicians, or EMTs, who haven't been used in the province for 16 years.

Until now, every patient being transferred required an ambulance and two paramedics, said Health Minister Bruce Fitch.

"Using EMTs to help handle non-urgent transfers and using multi-patient vehicles will help ensure other ambulances, staffed by paramedics, can respond to emergency calls," he told reporters Wednesday in Moncton.

Non-urgent transfers can include, for example, transporting long-term care residents to medical appointments or taking people home after surgery.

New Brunswick has not had any working EMTs since 2007, when paramedic training was deemed the minimum level of care required on ambulances.

21 new EMTs after 9 weeks of training

EMTs require nine weeks of training compared to the 50 weeks it takes to become a paramedic.

Last fall, the province announced plans to reintroduce emergency medical technicians in "early 2023" to work on non-urgent transports, citing a shortage of paramedics. At that time, the plan called for the EMTs to be paired with a paramedic on an ambulance.

Department of Health and Ambulance New Brunswick officials could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday to explain the delay, or the change in plans.

Ambulance New Brunswick has hired 21 EMTs since January, according to the province. Medavie offers an EMT training program, which includes seven weeks of classroom training followed by a two-week practicum.

'Innovative solution'

In a statement, Jean-Pierre Savoie, vice-president of Ambulance New Brunswick, said he's excited about the multi-patient vehicles, describing them as "an innovative solution."

"We look forward to further leveraging the talented and hardworking EMTs who have joined our organization this year and giving them additional tools to help create an even more robust transfer system to help the patients we serve every day."

The two initiatives are part of the province's health-care plan, which aims to increase access to primary care and surgery and to create a connected system, among other things.

No costs have been provided.