The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization is advising people to be careful around waterways.

Geoffrey Downey, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, said river ice is starting to weaken.

"We're not expecting a massive run of water or anything at this point, but being out on rivers at this point could prove to be dangerous," he said.

Temperatures will be above zero this weekend. About 30 millimetres of rain is expected in the southern part of the province over the weekend and 15 millimetres is expected in central and northern areas.

The EMO is reminding people near areas prone to flooding to take precautions. It recommends moving possessions to a higher ground, avoiding the banks of waterways and refraining from crossing the ice.

"People should start looking at whether they have an adequate 72-hour preparedness kit," Downey said.

To report ice jams or flooding related issues, people can call 1-800-561-4034.

People can also monitor the forecasts and advisories through the River Watch website.

Communities along the lower St. John River saw record-high water levels during the freshet last spring.