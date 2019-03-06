2016 emissions spike just a 'blip,' province says

New Brunswick got back on track in 2017 to meet the easier of its two greenhouse gas emissions goals, according to data released Tuesday by the federal government.

Emissions data for the province shows that after a spike in 2016, the production of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases settled back to previous levels.

The total for 2017, the most recent figure, was 14.3 megatons.

That is a 28 per cent reduction from 2005 levels, putting the province close to the reduction called for in the Paris climate agreement.

Environment Minister Jeff Carr says the numbers show the province can reduce its emissions without a price on carbon dioxide.

"A carbon tax is not needed in New Brunswick to continue lowering our emissions," he said. "We will continue to meet our targets and surpass our targets without a punishing carbon tax."



Emissions were 14.2 megatons in 2015 but then rose to 15.2 megatons in 2016. Earlier this month, Carr predicted that increase would turn out to be a "blip."

The 2016 increase in emissions was based in part on a spike in emissions from electricity generation.

NB Power's coal-fired generating plant in Belledune is one of the province's major sources of carbon emissions. (CBC)

NB Power spokesperson Marc Belliveau said Tuesday that the federal government used faulty modelling of emissions from the heat content of coal used by the utility and that made emissions appear higher than they were.

He said the figures were supposed to be corrected in the 2017 report issued Tuesday but they were not.

The newest provincial totals put the province within reach of Paris reductions, but that's the easier of two objectives.

The previous Liberal government arrived at the figure by taking Canada's Paris target of 30 per cent below 2005 levels and applying it to New Brunswick.

That government also set a tougher objective of 10.7 megatons by 2030. The Liberals wrote that goal into its Climate Change Act, and the current Progressive Conservative government has opted not to repeal it.

The 10.7-megaton figure comes from a 2015 agreement between eastern Canadian premiers and New England governors to reduce emissions to between 35 and 45 per cent of 1990 levels.

It's a much more difficult target that Green party leader David Coon says needs to be addressed as well.

"That's the made-in-New Brunswick target," Coon said.

"We've got to eliminate four million tons between now and 2030, so we've got a decade. The fact remains the Liberals dragged their feet on this and never implemented the plan, and the Conservatives seem to have no appetite for implementing it either."

The PC government has repealed the Liberal carbon-price mechanism, which was rejected by Ottawa last fall because it didn't make fossil-fuel consumption more expensive.

The federal government responded by slapping its carbon price on New Brunswick on April 1. It added 4.4 cents per litre to the price of gas and also increased the cost of home-heating fuels.

The provincial Tories have also promised to craft their own emissions plan for industry, but have said it will be less stringent than the federal version in place now.

Green Party Leader David Coon said the more difficult goal of reducing to 10.7 megatons of greenhouse gas by 2030 needs to be addressed. (David Coon/CBC)

The 2017 emissions decreases by New Brunswick and several other provinces were more than wiped out by emissions increases in the country's two main oil and gas producing provinces, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

That means an overall increase in emissions nationally in 2017.

"Each province is unique in how they reduce," Carr said. "My focus is on our targets here in New Brunswick."