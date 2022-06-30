ERs at 2 of N.B.'s largest hospitals scale back this weekend because of nurse shortage
Unless they have something life-threatening, people should stay away
A critical shortage of nurses has prompted emergency services to be cut back this weekend at two of New Brunswick's largest hospitals.
Patients with non-life-threatening conditions are being asked to stay away from the Moncton Hospital and the Saint John Regional Hospital this weekend.
Margaret Melanson, Horizon's interim president and CEO, said she's never seen the situation so dire at these hospitals.
"I don't believe this has been the situation for the last number of years" she said in a hastily called news briefing on Friday morning.
"Similarly, having worked in the health-care system myself, I don't recall the urgency of this messaging in the last several years."
She said there are a number of factors that have added to chronically low staffing rates, including vacations for health-care workers, a large music concert in Dieppe, and a number of workers ill with COVID-19.
Melanson said non-life-threatening cases are being asked to stay away so that the remaining staff can continue to provide care for those who are seriously ill.
The Moncton Hospital is the province's Level 2 designated trauma centre and Saint John Regional Hospital is the province's Level 1 designated trauma centre," Horizon officials explained in a news release.
"These facilities must reserve their resources to care for the individuals who present with critical medical needs, including those who have experienced serious injuries, heart attacks, strokes and difficulty breathing. We will provide care for individuals with limb- or life-threatening medical needs."
"We recognize the seriousness of this situation and the difficulties it may bring to Moncton and Saint John area residents, as well as to our staff and physicians," said Melanson.
"We are providing on-site support to our staff and physicians who will be providing care to patients with critical injuries or illnesses over the weekend and are thankful for their dedication to their patients," she said.
During Friday's news conference, Dr. Serge Melanson, an emergency room physician at the Moncton Hospital, said he doesn't expect patients to be able to assess their own medical needs without assistance. He said there are online options like sowhywait.ca and evisitnb.ca.
Ambulance New Brunswick can help assess and triage patients, and pharmacists can also provide some advice, he said.
Patients can also visit another hospital emergency department, such as:
- Horizon's Sackville Memorial Hospital (40 minutes, from the Moncton Hospital), open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Horizon's Sussex Health Centre (50 minutes from Moncton Hospital and Saint John Regional), open 24/7
- Horizon's St. Joseph's Hospital Urgent Care Centre in Saint John (10 minutes from Regional), open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Horizon's Charlotte County Hospital in St. Stephen (1 hours and 15 minutes from Regional, open 24/7
