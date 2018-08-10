In wake of shooting, Fredericton hospital asks public to avoid ER

With a heavy police presence at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton on Friday, Horizon Health asked the public to stay away from the emergency room unless necessary.

Horizon’s Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital is currently treating multiple victims of today’s shooting in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fredericton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fredericton</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/CityFredPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityFredPolice</a> will continue to release information. —@HorizonHealthNB

Chalmers hospital confirmed that emergency room staff were treating the suspect taken into police custody after a deadly shooting on the city's north side.

The hospital, on the other side of the St. John River from the shooting scene, says it was put on high alert soon after shots were fired in the Brookside Drive area.

Four people were killed, including two Fredericton police officers. No names have been released.

During the ongoing <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fredericton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fredericton</a> situation Horizon’s Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital is asking the public to limit traffic to the facility, unless it is an emergency. Visitors are currently restricted from the Emergency Department. Thank you for your cooperation. —@HorizonHealthNB

Multiple shooting victims were taken to hospital, Horizon said in a tweet, but the health network did not say how many or reveal their conditions.

Police said the suspect, whose age, sex and other details were also not provided, was being treated for serious injuries.

We can confirm that the suspect in custody is currently being treated for serious injuries related to this morning’s shooting incident. —@CityFredPolice

During the ongoing <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fredericton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fredericton</a> situation Horizon’s Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital is asking the public to limit traffic to the facility, unless it is an emergency. Visitors are currently restricted from the Emergency Department. Thank you for your cooperation. —@HorizonHealthNB

Police and members of the public filled the sidewalk in front of the hospital for much of the day, and Horizon Health tweeted its support for first responders and health-care workers.

Some officers wiped away tears as Police Chief Lianne spoke to them briefly.