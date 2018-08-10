Skip to Main Content
In wake of shooting, Fredericton hospital asks public to avoid ER
In wake of shooting, Fredericton hospital asks public to avoid ER

With a heavy police presence at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton on Friday, Horizon Health asked the public to stay away from the emergency room unless necessary.

Hospital, on other side of the St. John River from the shooting scene, says it was put on high alert

Fredericton police and RCMP vehicles lined up in front of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton. Members also waited on the sidewalk leading to the front doors. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

Chalmers hospital confirmed that emergency room staff were treating the suspect taken into police custody after a deadly shooting on the city's north side.

The hospital, on the other side of the St. John River from the shooting scene, says it was put on high alert soon after shots were fired in the Brookside Drive area. 

Four people were killed, including two Fredericton police officers. No names have been released.

Multiple shooting victims were taken to hospital, Horizon said in a tweet, but the health network did not say how many or reveal their conditions.

Police said the suspect, whose age, sex and other details were also not provided, was being treated for serious injuries. 

Police and members of the public filled the sidewalk in front of the hospital for much of the day, and Horizon Health tweeted its support for first responders and health-care workers.

Some officers wiped away tears as Police Chief Lianne spoke to them briefly. 

