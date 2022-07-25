Person dies in Edmundston ER in 'tragic event,' but details being kept under wraps

A "tragic event" ended in the death of a person at the Edmundston emergency room, the Vitalité Health Network said Monday.

On Sunday, a person was admitted to the emergency department of the Edmundston Regional Hospital, the health authority said in a news release.

"The person ... lost their life under unforeseeable and exceptional circumstances," the release said.

Vitalité has shared no details about who the person was, why they were in the emergency room, what happened leading up to the death, or the cause of death.

"For confidentiality purposes and due to the delicate nature of the incident, no further details can be provided to the public at this time," the release said.

No employees or members of the medical staff were injured.

The release said a "comprehensive internal root cause assessment of the incident" is underway, and police and the coroner's office are also investigating.

"The Network also wishes to acknowledge the exemplary work and professionalism of its staff in handling this unfortunate incident," the release says.

"The Network extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

Edmundston police have not yet responded to a request for information.

This death comes on the heels of a death in the waiting room of the Chalmer's Regional Hospital emergency room in Fredericton. That death triggered a major shakeup in health-care leadership in New Brunswick.