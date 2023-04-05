Ambulances diverted from Moncton Hospital during 'critical overcapacity' in ER

An undisclosed number of patients being transported by ambulance to the Moncton Hospital had to be rerouted to the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre this week because of "critical overcapacity" in the emergency department, Horizon Health officials have confirmed.

"A certain number" of ambulances were diverted over a 24-hour period Tuesday into Wednesday "due to critical capacity challenges," Christa Wheeler-Thorne, executive director of the Moncton Hospital, said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

She did not say how many ambulances, or how much longer patients had to wait to receive care but did note the situation has since "stabilized."

The Moncton Hospital is a Level 2 designated trauma centre, which includes neurosurgical patients. But these major trauma patients are never redirected, said Wheeler-Thorne.

"In situations where our Emergency Department (ED) is experiencing critical overcapacity, we work closely with our partners at Ambulance New Brunswick and Vitalité to ensure that patients arriving by ambulance receive the best possible care in the right setting," she said.

Horizon and Vitalité "remain in constant communication on these matters as they arise," she added.

The Dumont is about a six-minute drive from the Moncton Hospital.

Plans to improve overcrowding, long waits

Last Friday, Horizon said it's committed to some initiatives to improve overcrowding in its hospitals and long wait times in its emergency departments.

These include:

Creating additional bed capacity where possible.

Increasing availability of allied health resources for inpatient care.

Maximizing scope of practice of all professionals to support nursing staff and physicians in areas experiencing high patient volumes and staffing shortages.

Working closely with the extra-mural program and Department of Social Development to provide patients who are waiting for nursing home and special care beds support at discharge, and maximizing availability of resources in the community.

Working closely with physicians and nursing staff to increase urgent care clinic availability for the public.

"We are pleased to have the support of the departments of Health and Social Development, Ambulance New Brunswick, extra-mural program (EMP) and other key partners to collaborate on immediate and long-terms initiatives to improve the system as a whole, for all New Brunswickers," Margaret Melanson, interim president and CEO, said in a statement.

'Not able to effectively respond' over holidays

Over the holidays, Horizon hospitals were "not able to effectively respond to demands due to several compounding factors," including a "surge of patients" showing up at ERs and staff shortages created by vacancies and illness, according to the news release.

Horizon hospitals, such as the Moncton Hospital, saw a surge in ER patients over the holidays. (CBC)

Other factors included an increase in severity of patient conditions, a slow down in discharging patients waiting for community supports or long-term care placement, and the high volume of patients waiting for nursing home and special care beds, it said.

High ER volumes expected to continue

Emergency departments will continue to see a large volumes of patients, said Horizon, given the seasonal pressures of respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19, the flu and RSV.

Its priority is to care for patients requiring trauma, critical, and intensive care, victims of sexual and intimate partner violence, and those experiencing urgent mental health, it said.

Patients with non-urgent medical issues may see long wait times, and are encouraged to visit SoWhyWait.ca to help them choose another option, such as visiting a pharmacist, primary health care provider, after-hours clinic, virtual care, such as eVisitNB.ca, or calling Tele-Care 811.

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or proceed to their local emergency department.