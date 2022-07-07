COVID-19 cases among doctors and nurses forces weekend closures of Sackville and Sussex ERs

The Sackville emergency room will be closed all weekend and the Sussex emergency room will be closed during the evenings, starting Friday, because of a physician and nurse shortage caused by an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Horizon Health Network announced Thursday.

Neither emergency department will see patients or clients during these temporary closures and ambulances will be diverted to other hospitals, according to a news release.

"All patients and clients requiring urgent medical care will need to seek treatment at other hospitals," it said.

Horizon spokesperson Kris McDavid could not immediately say how many doctors or nurses are off sick with COVID at each hospital.

But 15 Horizon employees have tested positive for the virus in the Moncton region, Zone 1, as of Thursday morning, and 44 employees have tested positive in the Saint John region, Zone 2, he said.

The Sackville Memorial Hospital ER will be closed all day Saturday and Sunday. It will reopen Monday at 8 a.m., according to the release.

The Sussex Health Centre's ER will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. each day.

"As always, people experiencing a medical emergency should call 911," Horizon advised.

People with non-urgent medical needs can call Tele-Care 811 if they have any questions about the type of medical attention they require, or can book a virtual appointment through eVisitNB , it said.

Horizon apologized for any inconvenience the temporary closures may cause.

"We are actively working to recruit physicians and nurses to reduce temporary closures and resume services to the communities we serve," it said.

Horizon remains committed to providing safe and quality care, and the decision to temporarily close the [emergency departments] is made to ensure safe care for our patients and clients."