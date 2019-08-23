Invasive emerald ash borer found in Moncton

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed the presence of the emerald ash borer in Moncton.

This is the third detection of the beetle in the province. It was discovered in Edmundston in 2018 and in Oromocto last month.

The inspection agency is conducting surveys to determine if the bug is established in the area and the extent of the spread.

The beetle is highly destructive to ash trees and is most commonly moved into new areas through the transportation of firewood.

The agency did not identify exactly where the beetle was found in Moncton.

"Effective immediately, the movement of all ash material (such as logs, branches and woodchips) and all species of firewood from the affected site is restricted," the agency said in a news release.

Property owners in the affected area have been notified.