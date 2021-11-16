National emergency alert system will be tested Wednesday in N.B.

The national emergency alert system Alert Ready will be tested Wednesday morning in New Brunswick, the province says.

New Brunswickers can expect to hear the alert on the radio and wireless devices at 10:55 a.m. The test will also be broadcast on television.

"The system is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts," the Department of Justice and Public Safety said in a news release.

After the alarm is discharged, a message will remind listeners that what they heard was only a test, not an alert about an actual emergency.

The system is often used for Amber Alerts, which let people know when children are missing.

The alert system was last used in New Brunswick on Sept. 3 by the RCMP, after a three-year-old boy disappeared near the Quebec border, and residents in Madawaska, Restigouche and Gloucester counties were notified.