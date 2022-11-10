Elsipogtog youth centre destroyed by 'suspicious' fire

Fire destroyed the youth centre at Elsipogtog First Nation early Thursday morning.

Elsipogtog RCMP were called at about 4:50 a.m. and arrived at the scene to find the building in flames, said Sgt. Pierre-Luce Hache.

CBC News contacted the Elsipogtog band office, but no one was available to speak.

The cause of the fire has been deemed suspicious, said Hache.

He said there is an active investigation into the cause of the fire and where it started.