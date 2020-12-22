Manslaughter, firearm charges laid in death of Saint-Ignace woman

A 29-year-old Elsipogtog woman has been charged in the death of a woman from Saint-Ignace, near Richibucto, earlier this year.

On March 8, Erika Vautour was found unresponsive inside a home on Saint-Ignace Road. The 39-year-old woman was transported to hospital, where she later died.

RCMP investigators determined Vautour was the victim of a homicide.

On Friday, the RCMP's major crime unit, arrested Kelsey Marie Dawn Clair at a home on Levi Street in Elsipogtog First Nation, about 77 kilometres southeast of Miramichi.

Clair was originally charged with manslaughter on Dec. 19. Clair appeared in Miramichi provincial court by telephone that day and was remanded into custody.

Clair appeared by phone in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.

Provincial court Judge Troy Sweet read out four new charges that replace the first charge.

Clair faces charges of manslaughter using a handgun, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner, using a prohibited handgun while attempting to rob Vautour of drugs, and wearing a face mask with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The case was adjourned until Jan. 29 to give time for Clair to secure a lawyer.

She remains in custody.