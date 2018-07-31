Criminality was not involved in the death of a young mother of four on the Elsipogtog First Nation over the weekend, RCMP say.

Celine Augustine's body was found outside her home on Main Street around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

RCMP initially said the 22-year-old died under suspicious circumstances. RCMP took a man into custody but released him after questioning.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson for the RCMP, said the case was originally deemed suspicious because RCMP didn't know what happened to the woman.

"Evidence gathered throughout the course of the investigation, as well as results from the autopsy, has led us to believe that criminality is not involved in her death," she said.

Asked how Augustine died, Rogers-Marsh said RCMP would not be releasing any further information.

"This is a very tragic incident," she said. "We're dealing with a young 22-year-old woman who has lost her life, Our thoughts are with her family and her friends in the community."

The RCMP were called in to investigate after Augustine's body was found, and on Sunday afternoon, police were still at the house. An autopsy was supposed to have been done on Sunday.

RCMP were at the scene of the Elsipogtog home where the 22-year-old Augstine was found dead early Saturday morning. (Radio-Canada)

"While no longer considered a criminal matter, the RCMP is continuing to assist the Coroner's Office in their investigation," Rogers-Marsh​ said.

Augustine's obituary said she is survived by three daughters and a son, her common-law husband and many other family members.

The Elsipogtog band council has made counsellors available at the community hall for those who want to talk about what happened.

The RCMP initially considered Augustine's death suspicious. (Shane Magee/CBC)

In a statement on the First Nation's Facebook page, the community is asked to "please refrain from adding any fuel to any rumours that may be floating around at this very sensitive time."

A funeral will be held on Thursday, Aug. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church in Elsipogtog.