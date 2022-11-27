Elsipogtog man, 35, dead after single-vehicle crash

A 35-year-old Elsipogtog First Nation man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the community early Sunday.

The man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was involved in the crash on Big Cove Road at about 2:25 a.m. He died at the scene.

Members of the RCMP, Ambulance N.B. and Rexton Fire Department all responded. An investigation is ongoing.