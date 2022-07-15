Elsipogtog man dead after hit and run

A 41-year-old Elsipogtog man has died after a hit-and-run in the community early Friday morning.

The RCMP did not name the victim, but a Facebook post by Harrison Milliea identified him as his son Dustin.

RCMP said they were dispatched to the scene on Levi Street where a 41-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle.

The driver and vehicle were not at the scene, but police said they seized a vehicle as part of their investigation.

The victim died at the scene.

Police said an autopsy will be performed to determine the man's exact cause of death and the investigation is continuing.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have security footage of the area at the time of the incident to contact the Elsipogtog detachment.