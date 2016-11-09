Chief Arren Sock re-elected in Elsipogtog First Nation

Elsipogtog First Nation has re-elected Chief Arren Sock.

Sock won with 1,280 votes. Dallace Matthew Levi had 83.

There were 1,403 ballots cast in the race, which may be the largest turnout for the community.

"I don't think there's been a larger election in the community," said community electoral officer Brian Dorey, who has covered elections in the community for 40 years.

Dorey said he believes the turnout was bigger because the community has grown and because more people have become involved in governance.

"Elsipogtog has made some phenomenal progress over the last number of years and people really wanted to see that happen," Dorey said.

He said about half the votes cast this election came via drive-thru polling stations. The drive-thru was used this election because of COVID-19.

Councillors elected