6-year-old child from Elsipogtog dies after highway crash

A six-year-old Elsipogtog First Nation child has died following a two-vehicle crash near Rexton, RCMP say.

An SUV and a pickup truck collided on Route 134 in Galloway, about 11 kilometres south of Richibucto, on Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said in a news release

RCMP believe the driver of the SUV travelling north lost control and crossed the centre line, colliding with the truck travelling south, the release said.

The child was in the SUV, which was being driven by a 27-year-old woman, the release said.

They both suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital, where the child died of his injuries there.

Police have not released information on the condition of the woman. They also didn't release more information about the child who died.

A 60-year-old man was alone in the pickup truck, and was also transported to hospital with "non life-threatening injuries."

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, the release said.

"Our thoughts are with the family and community of those affected," RCMP said.