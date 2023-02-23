Man injured, dozens displaced by overnight fire in Elsipogtog apartment complex

A fire that originated in a second-storey apartment in Elsipogtog First Nation has seriously injured one person and displaced the tenants of 32 apartment units, a fire official said Thursday.

Brent Goodwin, chief of the Rexton Fire Department, said his firefighters were called about 11 p.m. Wednesday to assist the Elsipogtog department at the apartment complex on Main Street.

He estimated the building contained 32 apartment units over the two storeys and said the fire originated in a unit on the second floor.

"One unit was totally destroyed," Goodwin said. "There's damage in the roof of the second storey, fire and water damage, but the building is still standing. A lot of the apartments appear to be OK on the other end."

One apartment unit was destroyed by the fire, and the roof sustained fire and water damage. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Dan Bedell, spokesperson for the Canadian Red Cross, said in a tweet that the agency is working with the chief and band council of Elsipogtog First Nation on emergency lodging, clothing and other needs.

RCMP Sgt. Pierre-Luc Hache said the Elsipogtog and Richibucto RCMP assisted the fire department on the scene.

One man suffered what appeared to be serious injuries and was taken to hospital, Hache said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but Hache said it was not believed to be suspicious.

According to Goodwin, Elsipogtog firefighters had the fire knocked down by the time the Rexton crew arrived. Flames were extinguished by about 1 a.m. Thursday.