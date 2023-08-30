Healing, meditation found in creating community garden in Saint John neighbourhood

A small group of women living in a supportive-housing complex have created a garden in Saint John's north end as a form of therapy and to give the area a space for the community.

Once a dull colourless landscape composed of weeds and overgrown vegetation, the Elizabeth Fry New Brunswick MyPlace apartment complex is now lined with flower boxes, and the fences are decorated with paintings, all built, planted and painted by the residents.

Kate Blewett, a mental-health co-ordinator with the non profit, which supports women who have struggled with housing and have been involved with the justice system, says the garden project resonated with residents.

She says it demonstrates that organizations working with vulnerable people should go beyond meeting basic needs and the importance of providing space for creativity.

Kate Blewett of Elizabeth Fry New Brunswick says it's important for non-profits serving vulnerable people to offer space for creative expression. (Graham Thompson/CBC )

"People also need to thrive," Blewett said. "And I think by having this space we've provided a creative outlet and a space to work together that allows people to show how they thrive and to remind them of what they're passionate about and what they care about."

The garden is a labour of love for residents like Jennifer Howe. Having moved into the housing complex only this summer, Howe describes a recent past fraught with hardship, where she struggled with addiction and unstable housing. She finds gardening takes her out of her own head.

"So you're not worried about money, worried about, 'where do I go next?' Like you're just kind of watching nature unfold in front of you. Sometimes when I come outside I just kind of stare at the garden," she said.

"Creativity is a part of our core — it's part of spirituality. And when you're embracing creativity, you're living your authentic self."

WATCH | Residents find healing in bringing a garden to life: Finding pride and healing in creating a community garden Duration 2:30 From struggling with addictions to housing insecurity, the women living in Elizabeth Fry’s supportive-housing complex in Saint John built a garden to bring green space to their neighbourhood and as a therapeutic way to express their creativity.

While Howe has only lived in the complex a short time, the garden has been developed by the residents of the building for the past two years.

"I wanted to get back into gardening, and actually doing this has inspired me," Howe said. "And now I have 35 plants on my own in my apartment" she said.





The project at MyPlace is a community endeavor, with materials such as soil, seeds and wood donated from surrounding businesses. And the public is welcome to visit the garden. (Graham Thompson/CBC) "We come from really rough backgrounds, some of us, and when you garden, you nurture. Sometimes we need to be taken care of, but it's nice when we can start taking care of things."

Creating a community space, instilling pride

Blewett said the project it has instilled a sense of pride in the residents.

"The space that we had previously wasn't very bright, it wasn't very colourful and we wanted to have a space that was more inviting for people and really felt like home." she said.

"I think the pride of it is so beautiful from beginning to now, it's taken an uglier space and made it something amazing.

Creativity is linked to spirituality for resident Jennifer Howe, who says gardening helps her stay mentally present. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Resident Morgan Porter, who moved into the Elizabeth Fry housing complex after being incarcerated, says she was excited at the chance to take part. Gardening was a long time hobby of hers that she hadn't been able to do for years.

"That was a really long break for me. I've never gone that long without actively growing something," Porter said.

"It just forces you to not think about something else. Like you're doing this one thing. You're re-potting a plant, you're cutting, you're planting and digging in the dirt, even just the sensory aspect of it is really great."

Blewett hopes people will look at the revamped neighborhood spaces and appreciate what the residents are adding to the community.

Morgan Porter only recently moved into the complex and, as an avid gardener throughout her life, was excited to take part in the project. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"The people that we serve and the people in this building have a lot more to offer the world than is initially seen."

A therapeutic tool for everyone

Judy Murphy, executive director of Elizabeth Fry New Brunswick, said the garden project wouldn't have been possible without donated materials from local businesses.

Elizabeth Fry New Brunswick's Judy Murphy says that the garden was meant to serve the mental wellness of residents, but ended up benefiting everyone involved. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Murphy said that while this garden is aimed at improving the wellness of residents, it has contributed to the wellness of everyone involved.

"As a therapeutic tool, it is an option that's available to everybody, whether you're facing a particular set of circumstances that puts you in a vulnerable position or "whether you're staff, and you've had a long day and it's been a stressful day," she said.

"I think for everybody, that practice can be a very meditative one in gardening, and just getting your hands in the soil and having that connection with nature, and it does its own magic. "