Kent County man sentenced for 2020 murder of Elias Bastarache

A 35-year-old from Saint-Édouard-de-Kent has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years for killing Elias Bastarache with a pipe wrench two years ago.

Marcel Roger Savoie pleaded guilty last November to second-degree murder and was sentenced Monday in Moncton.

Bastarache, 67, was killed outside his home off Route 515 in Sainte-Marie-de-Kent on Feb. 20, 2020.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Jean-Paul Ouellette called it an unprovoked attack and said photos of the scene were disturbing.

Crown prosecutor Mélanie Poirier-LeBlanc read an agreed statement of facts to the judge, outlining how, on the day of the murder, Savoie had heard Bastarache had assaulted a woman at a special care home in Bouctouche.

Elias Bastarache, 67, was killed Feb. 20, 2020 outside his home. (Maillet Funeral Home)

Savoie asked around in the community to find out where Bastarache lived and went there with a friend.

Savoie got out of his truck with a pipe wrench. Bastarache pushed Savoie two or three times. Savoie pushed Bastarache to the ground and then hit his knees, back and head repeatedly with the wrench. He left the scene and hid the murder weapon.

Poirier-LeBlanc called Savoie's actions a "brutal" crime.

Bastarache's remains were found outside his home the following day by his sister Rita Cormier.

Cormier provided a victim impact statement, but it wasn't read out loud in the courtroom.

The judge said after reading the statement, "I could understand the pain she experienced."

Savoie was charged a week after the murder. He co-operated with police and showed them where he hid the wrench.

He told RCMP investigators that he wanted to teach Bastarache a lesson and defend people at the care home. He told police he thought he hit Bastarache with the wrench at least 50 times.

Savoie didn't speak during the sentencing. Defence lawyer Sylvain Pelletier read a letter to the judge from Savoie in which he expressed remorse for his actions.

"To Mr. Elias Bastarache's family, I am truly so very sorry for this senseless crime that happened," Savoie wrote.

The sole issue for the judge to decide was the length of time before parole eligibility.

Mr. Savoie involved himself in a situation that had nothing to do with him. - Justice Jean-Paul Ouellette

Second-degree murder carries a minimum sentence of life and at least 10 years before a person is eligible for parole. The Crown and defence both jointly recommended Savoie not be eligible for 12 years.

The judge went through a list of other murder cases, saying they establish the appropriate range of parole eligibility is 10 to 15 years.

The judge agreed with the joint recommendation of 12 years.

"Mr. Savoie involved himself in a situation that had nothing to do with him," Ouellette said as he read his sentencing decision.

He also ordered a firearms prohibition and barred Savoie from communicating with the victim's family in any way while in prison.