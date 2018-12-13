Man arrested in connection with homicide in Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, say RCMP

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the recent homicide of a Sainte-Marie-de-Kent man, say RCMP.

The man was arrested in the Bouctouche area Thursday afternoon following the execution of a search warrant Wednesday night at a home in Saint-Edouard-de-Kent, said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

"No charges have been laid at this time," she said in an email.

The body of Elias Bastarache, 67, was found in a home on Route 515 on Feb. 21 around 4 p.m. after police received a report of a sudden death.

The investigation determined his death was a homicide and "an isolated incident."

RCMP are seeking information from anyone who may have seen Elias Bastarache or his vehicle on Feb. 20-21. (RCMP/Submitted)

A cause of death has not been released.

"I'm not able to provide additional details at this time, as the investigation is ongoing," said Rogers-Marsh.

Police believe Bastarache was in the Sainte-Marie-de-Kent and Bouctouche areas the day before he was found dead, and would have been driving his yellow 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier coupe.

Anyone who may have seen Bastarache or his vehicle on Feb. 20 and 21 is asked to call the RCMP at 1-888-506-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.