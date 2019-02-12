Elgin man charged with child pornography offences

A 54-year-old man from Elgin has been charged with several child pornography offences after an investigation into images of child sexual abuse.

Police say the man was arrested at home on Nov. 20, 2018, after they obtained a search warrant for the residence based on information received through the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre.

Electronic devices were seized during the search.

This week, the man was charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, making child pornography available, and impersonation.

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on April 18.

RCMP from the New Brunswick internet child exploitation unit, technological crime unit and Sussex and Riverview detachments were involved in the investigation.