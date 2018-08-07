Becca Schofield among Order of New Brunswick recipients this year

Becca Schofield, the Riverview teenager with brain cancer who inspired people around the world to perform acts of kindness, will be one of 11 recipients of the Order of New Brunswick this year.

Schofield, who died in February, created the #BeccaToldMeTo campaign.

"I'm very proud," her mother, Anne Schofield, said Tuesday of the posthumous award for her daughter.

"Even in sadness there is joy, there is beauty. I thank everybody for helping us find that."

The family still receives messages about acts of kindness performed in Becca's name, and she is living on through the kind acts of other people, Schofield said.

"I am very touched that she is still being recognized even though she has passed on."

Schofield said her daughter never expected her simple message — to be kind to one another — would become so big.

If she'd been alive for the announcement about the Order of New Brunswick, "she probably would have said something like, 'This just blows my mind,' " she said. "She would have loved it."

Schofield and her husband will come to Fredericton for the awards ceremony in November.

The Order of New Brunswick was established in 2000 to honour people who have contributed to the social, cultural or economic well-being of the province, More than 160 people have been recognized.

"Through hard work, dedication and leadership, they are inspiring others and have helped to make New Brunswick the best place to live, work, and raise a family," Premier Brian Gallant said in a news release.

Walter Learning also named

Recipients this year also include Walter Learning of Fredericton, the founder of Theatre New Brunswick, who is being recognized for his achievements in the performing arts and theatre, and Gaetan Lanteigne of Haut-Sheila, being honoured for his economic development work in the Tracadie community and across New Brunswick.

Others who will become members are: