Council votes to close 4 Fredericton elementary schools, build 2 new ones

The Anglophone West district education council has unanimously voted to shut down four elementary schools and build two new ones.

The council decided McAdam Avenue School, Nashwaaksis Memorial, Liverpool Street Elementary and Forest Hill Elementary should be closed in the next two years after new schools are built on the north and south sides of the city, said chair Kimberley Douglass.

The Liverpool Street and Forest Hills schools on the south side are aging and not sustainable, Douglass said.

"[We're] addressing the issues of what do we do with with aging buildings and are they worth putting money into and keeping them going or should we look at other options."

She said the decision was made after the DEC commissioned a study by Ernst and Young.

Not everyone on board

During the public consultations the council heard from many parents who opposed closing or amalgamating schools and liked the small classes available at existing schools.

Kimberley Douglass, the chair of the Anglophone West School district education council, said the decision was made after three public consultation sessions. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"MacAdam Avenue presentations asked that we keep their school as it is because they like the small size and the feeling of community that they have there," she said.

"There were some concerns, but for the most part they they appreciate the idea of having new schools to replace the ones they're in."

Too few students

According to the sustainability report, Nashwaaksis Memorial is running at 104.46 per cent capacity, with 354 students. Forest Hill Elementary is at 85 per cent and Liverpool Street Elementary is at 82 per cent.

McAdam Avenue is running at 30 per cent capacity, with 65 students.

Douglass said too many students and too few students are both bad signs that need to be addressed. A provincial policy says the district education council should look at schools that have fewer than 100 students.

"We have to postpone doing this one for a while because we are busy with other studies. But but we should have done this one before now."

Cost and timeline

Douglass said the recommendation will be submitted to the education minister, who will review it, and the government will decide whether to allocate money toward the two new schools.

"We really don't have any idea on the timeline for the approval," she said.

Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien said the city "takes great interest" in the council's decision and hopes to collaborate on choosing the location of the new schools.

"Decisions about schools need to be aligned with land-use planning decisions to ensure the best use of limited tax dollars," O'Brien said in a statement.