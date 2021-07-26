Tourism industry hopes to find workers in school system, including elementary level

If you ask a kindergarten student what they want to be when they grow up, you'll often hear things like ballerina, hockey player, doctor or firefighter.

The New Brunswick Tourism Industry Association is hoping to expand that list to also include careers such as hotel clerk and restaurant server.

Tourism operators are facing a major shortage of workers in those fields, said Carol Alderdice, the group's president and CEO.

And it's hindering growth in the industry.

Alderdice said demand has finally started to increase with the loosening of pandemic restrictions, but many operators are still unable to operate at full capacity because they are understaffed.

Carol Alderdice, president and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick, says tourism operators will be going into schools this fall to speak to students. (Submitted by Carol Alderdice)

Some restaurants are having to operate at reduced hours, she said.

But, a shortage of labour has actually been an issue since before the pandemic, she said.

So the association has been working on a plan to grow its workforce.

Part of that plan involves a partnership with the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development.

Tourism operators will be making presentations to students in schools, she said, including the earliest grade levels.

"We have a video project starting in the fall in September for Grades 11 and 12," said Alderdice, "to interview operators to find out more about tourism and why people work in tourism."

It will give students an idea how the tourism industry works, she said.

"Next year," she said, "that video project is going to be from K to 12."

"So all of the school children will have the opportunity to do this video project."

A popular camping spot in Shediac. (Tourism New Brunswick)

In the younger grades, she added, the entire class will do the project together instead of each student doing it individually.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education confirmed the department signed a partnership agreement with the tourism association in March.

But Flavio Nienow said it does not include elementary students.

"The partnership will increase access to experiential learning and mentorship opportunities in the tourism sector for middle- and high-school students," Nienow wrote in an email response.

It will also "support professional learning opportunities for teachers," Nienow said.

"The department has signed similar partnerships," he said, "with Planet Hatch and CyberNB and continues to explore potential partnerships with other industries and community groups to create more hands-on opportunities for students."